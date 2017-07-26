Trump tweets: 'WE WORSHIP GOD' in America

In between pressuring Attorney General Jeff Sessions and announcing a major military policy change, President Trump used his Twitter account Wednesday to declare Americans worship God, not government.

“IN AMERICA WE DON’T WORSHIP GOVERNMENT—WE WORSHIP GOD!” Trump tweeted, adding an emoji of a video camera and linking to an Instagram video on the president’s official account.

The video, posted on “realDonaldTrump” Instagram page, is a clip from Trump's Tuesday night rally in Ohio.

“And finally, we believe that family and faith, not government and bureaucracy, are the foundation of our society,” Trump said in the video. “You’ve heard me say it before on the campaign trail, and I’ll say it again tonight – in America we don’t worship government, we worship God.”

The president’s faith-themed tweet came hours after he announced plans to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military in any capacity – citing advice from his generals and medical costs.

The announcement drew cheers from some faith-based groups but also criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle -- as well as past defense secretaries.

