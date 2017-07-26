Sessions to announce investigations into intelligence leaks: source

Fox News has learned that Attorney General Jeff Sessions will soon announce several criminal leak investigations.

A U.S. official familiar with the discussions tells Fox News the planned announcement surrounding stepped-up efforts on leak investigations has “been in the works for some time and will most likely happen sometime in the next week.”

The news comes in the wake of days of intense pressure on Sessions, with President Trump lashing out and expressing his “disappointment” with the attorney general, through tweets, interviews and news conferences.

The investigations will look at news reports that publicized sensitive intelligence material, according to officials who have been briefed on the matter.

Meanwhile, it appears that Sessions has no plans to step down at this point.

A source familiar with the conversation tells Fox News that Sessions’ chief of staff, Jody Hunt, recently told White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus that the attorney general had no intention of resigning.

Jake Gibson is a producer working at the Fox News Washington bureau who covers politics, law enforcement and intelligence issues.