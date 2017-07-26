Sarah Huckabee Sanders reads 'Pickle' letter at White House briefing

A 9-year-old boy nicknamed “Pickle” wants to be friends with President Donald Trump.

That was the takeaway from a letter that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read at the start of the White House press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Sanders read the letter in an effort to serve as a reminder of the “forgotten men, women and children that we’re here to serve and that the president is fighting for,” The Washington Times reported.

“My name is Dylan but every body calls me Pickle,” Dylan wrote in a letter to Trump that was dated June 1, 2017.

The boy went on to ask the president a series of questions ranging from the size of the White House to “how much money” Trump has.

"You seem nice," "Pickle" wrote, asking "can we be friends?"

"My pitcher is in here,” the boy added, “so if you see me you can say hi.”

“Dylan, thanks for writing to the president,” Sanders said after reading the handwritten letter. “And if you’re ever in Washington, D.C., I hope you’ll stop by and let us show you around the White House.”