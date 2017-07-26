Republicans who voted against ObamaCare 'straight repeal'

Seven Senate Republicans broke with leadership Wednesday to vote against a so-called "straight repeal" of ObamaCare.

Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.; Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Dean Heller, R-Nev.; John McCain, R-Ariz.; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, joined all Democrats to defeat the amendment, which would have given Congress two years to devise a replacement to the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Murkowski attracted Trump's ire earlier Wednesday when she and Collins voted against even allowing debate on GOP legislation to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act. The final tally was 51-50, with Vice President Pence breaking the tie.

Early Wednesday, Trump tweeted that Murkowski had "really let the Republicans, and our country, down." Murkowski responded that she was "comfortable" with her vote.

Heller, who is up for re-election next year, was the focus of Trump's attention during a meeting with GOP senators to discuss health care at the White House last week.

"Look, he wants to remain a senator, doesn't he?" said Trump, who added that the people of Nevada would "appreciate" if Heller supported repeal legislation.