Majority Whip Steve Scalise discharged from hospital after nearly 6 weeks

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, Fox News confirmed.

Scalise, R-La., has been treated at MedStar Washington Hospital since June 14, when he and four others were shot during a congressional baseball practice.

“Congressman Steve Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago,” the hospital said in a statement Wednesday. “Yesterday, he was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is now beginning a period of intensive rehabilitation.”

The hospital said that Scalise is “in good spirits” and is “looking forward to his return to work” once his rehabilitation is complete.

“He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses, and staff of MedStar Washington Hospital Center,” the statement said. “The family also appreciates the outpouring of support during this time.”

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

