White House senior assistant press secretary Michael Short resigns

White House Senior Assistant Press Secretary Michael Short resigned on Tuesday, amid reports that new Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is looking to remove people tied to the RNC, Fox News confirmed.

“I resigned, effective immediately,” Short told Fox News. “It was a privilege to serve the President of the United States.”

Short told Fox News that the White House did not request his resignation. When he offered, his resignation was accepted.

Short worked for the Republican National Committee prior to his work in the White House, under then-RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, now White House Chief of Staff, and the chairman who preceded him, Michael Steele.

The White House did not comment as to why Short resigned from his post.

White House sources told Fox News on Monday that multiple former Republican National Committee officials who followed Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer were “seriously concerned” about their jobs.

RNC OFFICIALS WHO FOLLOWED SPICER, PRIEBUS TO WHITE HOUSE WORRIED ABOUT JOBS, SOURCES SAY

Spicer resigned from his post as press secretary last Friday after reports that Scaramucci would be brought into the administration to fill the vacant White House communications director post, once held by Michael Dubke, who resigned in May.

Scaramucci told Fox News on Sunday that one of his top priorities was stopping the leaks from coming from the White House.

“We have to get the leaks stopped,” Scaramucci said. “What’s going on right now is a high level of unprofessionalism, and it’s not helping the president…I will take drastic action to stop the leaks.”

Fox News’ Serafin Gomez contributed to this report.

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

