Trump vs. Clinton: The feud continues even after the election

It’s been 259 days since the presidential election, but even still, President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton haven’t stopped their bickering.

Once friends — Clinton was even a guest at Trump’s third wedding in 2005 — the two New Yorkers haven’t left their squabbling behind in what was a volatile campaign season.

Here’s a look at the jabs Clinton and Trump have taken at one another since Nov. 8, 2016.

Nov. 27, 2016: 19 days since the election

Trump claimed that Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million people because “millions of people … voted illegally.”

“In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,” Trump, then the president-elect, tweeted.

Dec. 21, 2016: 43 days since the election

Trump took to Twitter in the morning to deride Clinton for focusing on the wrong states during her campaign.

“Campaigning to win the Electoral College is much more difficult & sophisticated than the popular vote,” Trump said on Twitter. “Hillary focused on the wrong states!”

Dec. 23, 2016: 45 days since the election

By this point, Trump has mentioned Clinton in his tweets quite often — but he usually mocked the media and celebrities who he said tried to help the Democratic candidate. Yet, on Dec. 23, Trump quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin to express his opinion on his former opponent.

“Vladimir Putin said today about Hillary and Dems: ‘In my opinion, it is humiliating. One must be able to lose with dignity.’ So true!” Trump tweeted.

Clinton, along with other Trump critics, have alleged that the president and his campaign somehow colluded with the Russians to win the election.

Trump later tweeted in February that the “Russian connection non-sense” is just “an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign.”

March 29, 2017: 141 days since the election

In one of her first public speeches since she lost the election, Clinton excoriated the Trump administration without actually using Trump’s name. She also blasted the current administration and Congress for not including enough women.

Of Trump’s policies, Clinton encouraged the women gathered to “resist, insist, persist, enlist.”

“These are bad policies that will hurt people and take our country in the wrong direction,” she said.

April 23, 2017: 166 days since the election

Trump is seemingly still competing with Clinton for the popular vote.

“New polls out today are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative,” Trump tweeted. “Would still beat Hillary in popular vote.”

Trump then cited an ABC News/Washington Post poll that he said showed “almost all stand by their vote” for Trump.

Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million people.

May 2, 2017: 175 days since the election

Clinton took a jab at Trump during a television interview as he has continuously focused on his loss of the popular vote in the election.

“He should worry less about the election and me winning the popular vote and more about other things,” the former secretary of state said.

“Remember, I did win more than 3 million votes than my opponent,” Clinton added.

She also said that she’s now a “private citizen” and “part of the resistance.”

May 3, 2017: 176 days since the election

Focusing on national security threats from North Korea, Clinton criticized Trump for his penchant for tweeting.

"If [Trump] wants to tweet about me I'm happy to be the diversion because we've got lots of other things to worry about. And he should worry less about the election, and my winning the popular vote, than doing some other things that would be important to the country," Clinton said at an event in New York City.

May 24, 2017: 197 days since the election

Clinton harshly condemned Trump’s proposed budget plan after she was honored by the Children’s Health Fund, a nonprofit in New York City. Clinton said Republican lawmakers are “mounting an onslaught against the needs of children and people with disabilities, women and seniors.”

The budget “shows an unimaginable level of cruelty and lack of imagination and disdain for the struggles of millions of Americans, including millions of children,” she said. “None of us can remain silent in the face of these attacks.”

"It hurts the well-being of children," Clinton continued. "It's time to send a resounding message that we will not stand for this attack on the most vulnerable among us."

May 26, 2017: 199 days since the election

Clinton didn’t miss an opportunity to criticize the president while she delivered the commencement address at Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

“When people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society,” Clinton said. “That is not hyperbole; it is what authoritarian regimes throughout history have done … They attempt to control reality.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel responded to Clinton’s address by stating her remarks were “a stark reminder why [she] lost in 2016.”

May 31, 2017: 204 days since the election

After Clinton placed the blame of her presidential loss on a variety of reasons — misogyny, Facebook and the Democratic National Committee, to name a few — Trump took to Twitter to mock his former opponent.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & the DNC,” Trump tweeted, using his favorite campaign trail nickname for Clinton.

Clinton fired back less than an hour later, mocking Trump for an erroneous but viral tweet he sent earlier in the day.

“People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe,” she said.

This time, Trump’s son also got in on the Twitter war.

“What house is he in again??? That’s what I thought. You’re trying too hard,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Wednesday night.

The president’s tweet received more than 23,000 retweets; Clinton’s received more than 236,000.

July 10: 244 days since the election

As Trump came under fire for allowing his daughter, Ivanka, to sit in his place during a meeting at the G-20 summit, the president attempted to turn the tables on Clinton’s own daughter.

In a tweet Monday morning, Trump alleged that if Clinton would have let daughter Chelsea Clinton sit in for her, the media would have heralded the decision.

“If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!” Trump tweeted.

Chelsea Clinton got in on the feud and responded on social media.

“Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not,” she tweeted.

July 12: 247 days since the election

Trump took to Twitter to rail on the alleged double standards for Democrats.

“Why aren’t the same standards placed on the Democrats,” Trump tweeted. “Look what Hillary Clinton may have gotten away with. Disgraceful!”

July 16: 250 days since the election

As Trump’s son is criticized for meeting with a Russian lawyer who was supposed to have damaging information about Clinton during the presidential campaign, Trump defended his son on social media – while still criticizing his former opponent.

“Hillary Clinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?” Trump tweeted.

Former CNN commentator and interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile admitted in March 2017 to sharing debate questions with the Clinton campaign ahead of the primary town hall event.

July 22: 256 days since election

Trump asked – on Twitter – why a special counsel or the attorney general isn’t investigating more alleged crimes committed by former FBI Director James Comey and Clinton.

In his tweet, Trump referenced the emails deleted from Clinton’s private server she used during her tenure as secretary of state.

In an additional tweet, Trump again compared his son’s publishing of emails pertaining to a meeting with a Russian lawyer to Clinton’s own handling of her email server.

July 24: 258 days since election

Trump addressed approximately 40,000 people in West Virginia for the annual Boy Scout Jamboree – and couldn’t resist taking a few jabs at Clinton.

He told the crowd that the reason he won Michigan was because he “worked hard there” unlike Clinton.

“You know, my opponent didn’t work hard there because she was told … she was going to win Michigan,” Trump said.

Trump also repeated his question from two days ago as the investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and his campaign during the presidential election continues.

“So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered [Attorney General Jeff Sessions], looking into Crooked Hillarys [sic] crimes & Russia relations?” Trump tweeted.

July 25: 259 days since election

Trump called into question the ability of his attorney general and the current F.B.I. chief to investigate Clinton.

The president said Sessions “has taken a very weak position” on her alleged crimes – this time linking her to the Democratic National Committee’s server as well.

As for acting F.B.I. director Andrew McCabe, Trump said that his wife, who ran for a Virginia state senate seat last year, received $700,000 in campaign donations from Clinton.

However, McCabe’s wife actually received $467,500 from a political action committee controlled by Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., a longtime Clinton ally. Dr. Jill McCabe received an additional $292,500 from another Democratic PAC.

