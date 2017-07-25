Trump quips '11 year old Barron' next target in Hill 'Witch Hunt'

President Trump touted Jared Kushner’s Monday appearance on Capitol Hill ahead of his son-in-law’s next meeting with yet another congressional panel -- but in a sarcastic tweet, suggested his 11-year-old son Barron could be next.

“Jared Kushner did very well yesterday into proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump!” he tweeted Tuesday.

Kushner is set to meet behind closed doors with the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Tuesday morning, chaired by Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., whom the president called "sleazy" on Monday. He met on the Senate side Monday.

Trump also used his Twitter account to tee up a “Big day” for health care.

“Big day for HealthCare. After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!” Trump tweeted.

KUSHNER VOWS 'I DID NOT COLLUDE WITH RUSSIA,' AFTER SENATE INTERVIEW

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., promised a procedural vote Tuesday to begin floor discussions on legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

“ObamaCare is torturing the American People. The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand.”

Trump’s tweets on health care follow remarks Monday from the Blue Room at the White House where he warned inaction was “not an option.” Trump called out Senate Republicans and said they “have not done their job.”

On Sunday, Trump said that if Republicans fail to pass legislation on health care, “the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand.”

TRUMP CALLS OBAMACARE 'BIG, FAT, UGLY LIE' AHEAD OF KEY SENATE VOTE

The vote will see a full roster of senators, as Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., will return to the Senate on Tuesday for the first time following his brain tumor diagnosis.

“So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave –American hero! Thank you John,” Trump tweeted.

With McCain’s return, barring any other absences, the vote will see a full 52 Republicans and 48 senators who caucus with the Democrats. Republicans can only afford two defections, and can use Vice President Pence as a tie-breaker.

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

