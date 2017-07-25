Senate Judiciary Committee rescinds Manafort subpoena

The Senate Judiciary Committee has rescinded its subpoena compelling Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign manager, to testify at a public hearing later this week.

Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said Tuesday the subpoena had been withdrawn after Manafort began the process of handing over documents to the committee and "committed to negotiating in good faith a date for a future interview."

Feinstein told Fox News that Manafort and Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, would appear before the committee "hopefully in September."

"The staffs are negotiating and it just got too close," Feinstein said, "and members need to prepare and they need to get documents to be able to prepare, so that's what we've set upon now."

Manafort had been subpoenaed late Monday to testify at Wednesday's hearing, which is part of the ongoing congressional investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign officials in the 2016 presidential election.

Lawmakers were expected to ask Manafort and Trump Jr. about their June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and her associates. Emails posted by Trump Jr. on Twitter earlier this month suggested he took the meeting with the expectation of receiving damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Manafort met Tuesday with the staff of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is conducting its own investigation into Russian actions during last year's campaign.

Last Friday, the Judiciary Committee also subpoenaed Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of the research firm that allegedly hired a British intelligence officer to compile a dossier of allegations involving Trump and his ties to Russia. However, Simpson has since agreed to a transcribed interview and will not testify in public.

