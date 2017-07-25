How Trump's view of Sessions has changed over time

From a “world-class legal mind” to “beleaguered,” it took less than six months for President Trump to change his opinion on his attorney general.

Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to once again call out Attorney General Jeff Sessions – this time saying he has a “very weak position” when it comes to alleged “crimes” committed by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s public criticism of Sessions is a far cry from the praise he heaped on the former Alabama senator during the campaign, when he once re-tweeted someone’s request for him to select Sessions as his running mate.

Here’s a look at how Trump’s public relationship with Sessions has changed over time.

The campaign

While Trump was still battling Clinton for the White House, Trump often praised Sessions, an early supporter of the bombastic Republican.

Trump thanked Sessions for his endorsement in a lengthy Facebook post in February 2016, saying he was “deeply honored” to have Sessions’ support.

“He has been called the Senate’s indispensable man and the gold standard,” Trump said.

TRUMP TAKES AIM AT SESSIONS FOR ‘WEAK’ POSITION ON CLINTON

In June 2016, Trump responded to Twitter user Kathy Ceurter who suggested that Trump tap Sessions as his running mate. Trump re-tweeted the suggestion and added, “He is a great guy!”

The nomination

Trump introduced Sessions “with great pride” as the country’s attorney general on Feb. 9, 2016.

“He’s a man of integrity, a man of principle, and a man of total, utter resolve,” Trump said at the time.

TRUMP TAKES ANOTHER SWIPE AT SESSIONS

“These dangerous times require a determined attorney general, which is what Jeff is,” Trump said. “Jeff understands that the job of attorney general is to serve and protect the people of the United States, and that is exactly what he will do, and do better than anybody else can. He’s trained better for it than anybody else.”

And when conservative magazine National Review praised Trump’s pick of Sessions to lead the Justice Department, Trump shared the editorial, titled “Jeff Sessions, a Fitting Selection for Attorney General,” on Twitter.

The conflict

In March, Trump was defending Sessions on social media, making a point to tweet that a Russian ambassador Sessions met with also visited the Obama White House nearly two dozen times.

But Trump has been lambasting Sessions on Twitter and in the press in July, calling him “beleaguered” and criticizing him for not investigating Clinton – even though Trump himself said after he was elected that he didn’t plan to pursue an investigation into her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

SESSIONS CONFIRMED AS ATTORNEY GENERAL AFTER CONTENTIOUS DEBATE

Trump told the New York Times that he wouldn’t have picked Sessions to lead the Justice Department if he knew that he would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation.

“Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” he said.

Trump also called Sessions out for not stopping leaks from his administration or investigating an alleged Ukrainian plot to aid Clinton during the election.

Trump has also reportedly asked aides about the possibility of firing Sessions.

And Trump's new communications director says it's "probably right" that Trump wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign.

Anthony Scaramucci, the Trump adviser, said in an interview Tuesday with radio host Hugh Hewitt that Trump is "obviously frustrated" and that the two men "need to work this thing out."

Scaramucci replied "you're probably right" when Hewitt said it's clear that Trump wants Sessions gone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.