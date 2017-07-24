Scaramucci hints briefings returning to TV, in emoji-filled tweet

In an emoji-filled tweet, new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci suggested Monday that daily press briefings will soon be back on camera.

“The TV Cameras are back on,” Scaramucci tweeted Monday.

The White House briefings for weeks have been held off-camera, aggravating reporters used to sparring with the press secretary or deputy press secretary in a live, televised setting.

An exception to this trend was last Friday, when the White House held its first on-camera briefing in nearly a month on Friday -- to announce Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s resignation, Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ promotion to the post and Scaramucci's hiring.

The last on-camera press briefing before last week was June 29.

During the briefing on Friday, Scaramucci did not specifically commit to “regular” on-camera press briefings.

“The answer is we may,” Scaramucci said. “I have to talk to the president about that. I like consulting with the president before I make decisions like that.”

Adding to reporters' frustration was the fact that recent off-camera gaggles have come with restrictions on the use of audio and video.