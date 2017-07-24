Daily Beast writer apologizes for tweet directed at Sarah Huckabee Sanders

The Daily Beast writer who called White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a “butch queen” on Twitter Friday apologized for the offensive comments.

Ira Madison, a culture writer who has also written for GQ and New York magazine, issued his mea culpa on Twitter on Monday.

“Apologies to Sarah H. Sanders for the ill-judged joke tweeted Fri, deleted this AM,” wrote Madison. “I didn't mean to offend anyone & I'm sorry that I did!”

Twitter users continued to call him out for the offensive tweet.

“Apologies are great, but not doing in the first place is even better,” wrote one user. “Try to put your nice cap on next time.”

Others were not buying into his sincerity.

According to Urban Dictionary, a “butch queen” is a gay man that is “neither extremely feminine, nor extremely masculine and can easily portray both mannerisms.”

“So sexist and misogynistic comments are acceptable as long as they're aimed at Conservative women,” wrote one user on Twitter when tweet first went viral on Monday morning. “Thanks for clarifying those rules.”

Dan Gainor, vice president of business and culture at the Media Research Center, called the tweet “disgusting.”

“Since The Daily Beast says it values ‘an inclusive culture, committed to the public good,’ I assume this is the last time Ira Madison III will be writing for them,” Gainor told Fox News. “It goes to a larger point. Liberals get away with personal attacks that would ruin the careers of people on the right. This is demented, but watch how little attention it gets from the national press.”

The Daily Beast did not immediately respond to requests for comment.