Trump blasts Clintons, NY Times, 'fake news' in lengthy Twitter rant

President Trump went on a wide-ranging Twitter rant Saturday morning, bashing Hillary Clinton, “fake news,” The New York Times and other favorite targets.

Trump tweeted at least eight times within a one-hour period, focusing first on a Washington Post story, based on unnamed sources, that alleged Attorney General Jeff Sessions talked to a Russian ambassador during the 2016 White House campaign about policy issues and other matters.

"A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post, this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions. These illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop!" Trump tweeted.

The Post reports, based on unnamed current and former U.S. officials, that Sessions, who was a Trump campaign adviser before becoming attorney general, had "substantive" discussions about policy and other issues with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“So many people are asking why isn't the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted?,” Trump said in a follow-up tweet, amid numerous investigations into whether any Trump associates colluded with the Kremlin to win last year’s presidential race over Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee.

In a tweet about two minutes later, Trump said, “What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc.”

One of the president’s final tweets of the morning addressed son Donald Trump Jr., now caught up in the Russia meddling-collusion ordeal, after he and other Trump associates met in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer, on the promise she had negative information about rival Clinton.

“My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails!” Trump tweeted.

His tweets come one day after he named Anthony Scaramucci as his new White House communications director and demoted Sean Spicer from the post, prompting Spicer to resign. Also on Friday, Sara Huckabee Sanders officially became the new White House press secretary.

On Saturday, Trump defended Scaramucci against a wave of news reports that the Wall Street financier had originally backed Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker in the 2016 GOP presidential primaries.

Scaramucci publicly apologized again Friday, from the White House briefing room.

“In all fairness to Anthony Scaramucci, he wanted to endorse me 1st, before the Republican Primaries started, but didn't think I was running!” Trump tweeted.

Trump also tweeted Saturday that The New York Times has a “sick agenda” regarding national security and that paper “foiled” a U.S. strike on Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, believed dead for months.

“The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist, Al-Baghdadi. Their sick agenda over National Security,” Trump tweeted. However, to which attack the president was referring and why he singled out The Times was immediately unclear.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Friday that he thinks Baghdadi is still alive.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores responded late Friday to The Washington Post story on Sessions, saying in a statement, "Obviously I cannot comment on the reliability of what anonymous sources describe in a wholly uncorroborated intelligence intercept that the Washington Post has not seen and that has not been provided to me.

“But the Attorney General stands by his testimony from just last month before the Senate Intelligence Committee when he specifically addressed this and said that he 'never met with or had any conversations with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election.'”