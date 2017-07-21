Susan Rice meets with Senate Intel staff on Capitol Hill

Former national security adviser Susan Rice met privately Friday with Senate Intelligence Committee staffers, Fox News has learned – in one of several Capitol Hill sessions involving Obama administration officials.

A closed-door session with Rice had been expected earlier this week on the House side, but ended up being pushed off. It remains unclear whether Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., or any other senators were present for Friday’s meeting.

Some lawmakers have made clear they want to hear more from Obama administration officials, especially Rice, over their potential role in "unmasking" the identities of Trump associates from intelligence reports last year.

Rice has come under fire for her alleged role. Congressional investigators have issued subpoenas to the NSA, CIA and FBI seeking "unmasking" information related to three individuals: Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power.

Rice initially told PBS' Judy Woodruff in March that she “knew nothing” about the unmasking of Trump associates. But weeks later on MSNBC, she admitted she sometimes sought out the identities of Trump associates who communicated with foreigners, a request known as “unmasking” in the intelligence community.

But “I leaked nothing to nobody,” Rice told MSNBC, a reference to media reports detailing, among other conversations, those between then-national security adviser Michel Flynn and Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak. Reports of those conversations led to Flynn's resignation in February.

In an interview with New York Magazine published earlier this week, Rice suggested that her race and gender may be playing a role in the controversy.

Power, too, has agreed to testify before the House intelligence committee as part of its Russia probe, Fox News has learned.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper already appeared before both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees on Monday.

All sessions with former Obama administration officials are set to be closed, according to sources on Capitol Hill.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.