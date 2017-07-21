Spicer slams SNL sketches as 'stupid,' 'malicious'

Not funny.

That’s Sean Spicer’s verdict on much of “Saturday Night Live’s” relentless parody of his White House press secretary tenure, now that he’s stepping down.

“I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line,” Spicer told Fox News’ “Hannity,” in an interview set to air Friday at 10 p.m. ET. “It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious.”

The White House announced Spicer’s resignation on Friday, a move that came as Anthony Scaramucci was tapped for communications director. Throughout his relatively brief tenure, Spicer has been skewered on “SNL,” portrayed by Melissa McCarthy as a short-fused and frustrated defender of President Trump.

Spicer told Fox News’ Sean Hannity “there were some skits on late night television that I did crack up at. So sometimes it can be funny, Some of the memes you have to crack up about.”

He added, “But sometimes it goes from funny to mean.”