Spicer resigns: Press secretary's tenure shortest since Clinton administration

Sean Spicer’s resignation as press secretary makes his tenure among the shortest in modern history – in a job notorious for burning out the officials who hold it.

As of Friday, when his resignation was confirmed, Spicer has served 182 days in the post. It could end up being a few weeks more, as he tweeted he’ll serve through August.

The next-shortest tenure would have been Jake Siewert, who served at the very end of the Bill Clinton administration, for 111 days.

Only four other press secretaries served for a shorter period of time.

Most stayed on for a year or more. The average tenure for the 30 press secretaries who preceded Spicer was 1,062 days, or almost three years.