Spicer resigns: Ex-press secretary Fleischer calls move 'unsettling'

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's resignation is an "unsettling" development for President Trump's team, according to Ari Fleischer, who held the same job under then-President George W. Bush.

Spicer is resigning as New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is set to assume the role of White House communications director. Spicer apparently resigned because of that hiring.

Fleischer, now a Fox News contributor, said the press secretary's departure is in a sense “part of the White House process” but is taking place “a little earlier” than usual.

He said he "wouldn't be surprised if other people leave."

At the same time, Fleischer said presidents "are entitled to have advisers who they want for good advice."

But he noted Scaramucci's background in finance, questioning how he'd do in communications. “The president should have advisers they want to hear from and respect. Anthony is more of a finance policy player than a communications person and I’m curious to see what will work out.”

“I do have questions about the White House’s ability to manage big communications,” he said.

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

