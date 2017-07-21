Spicer on resignation from White House: It's been an honor and privilege

White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his position Friday afernoon but said he will stay on until August.

"It's been an honor & a privilege to serve [President Donald Trump] & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August," Spicer said on Twitter.



Spicer reportedly resigned from his position due to Trump’s hiring of Anthony Scaramucci, a New York financier, as communications director. Spicer was to lead a newly restored communications operation – under which Scaramucci would have had to report to him.

Spicer’s press briefings had become something of a must-see event, often providing much fodder for “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketches.

He is expected to appear on Fox News’ “Hannity” along with Scaramucci and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus tonight at 10 p.m.

