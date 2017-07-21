Sarah Huckabee Sanders replaces Spicer as White House press secretary

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will replace Sean Spicer as White House press secretary, it was announced Friday.

The announcement was made in the press briefing room by Anthony Scaramucci, who was named White House communications director on Friday, the same day Spicer resigned.

“The president loves Sarah,” Scaramucci said. “He thinks she’s doing a phenomenal job. I agree with him. I think Reince Priebus and other members of the staff agree. And I’m super proud to work with her. And I think she’s going to phenomenal as a press secretary.”

Sanders most recently served as deputy press secretary, increasingly filling in for Spicer during on-camera and off-camera briefings recently.

The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders managed her father’s presidential campaign in 2016 before joining Trump’s.

Friday’s job announcements amount to a major shakeup in the president's press shop at an already tumultuous time.

Spicer, who spoke with Fox News on Friday, said the White House was at a point where Trump “could benefit from a clean slate.”

Speculation about Spicer's status with the White House has been up and down for months.

Spicer originally was supposed to lead a newly restructured communications operation. Under that structure, the communications director would report to him. Scaramucci said Friday he would report to the president directly.

Spicer’s departure comes as Trump has shown growing frustration over the Russia investigation. Though Spicer has defended Trump throughout the controversy, he has taken on a lower-profile role in recent weeks.

Scaramucci, a former Wall Street financier, thanked Spicer for his service in the administration.

“Sean is a true American patriot. He’s a military serviceman,” Scaramucci said. “He’s got a great family. And he’s done an amazing job. This is obviously a difficult situation to be in. And I applaud his efforts here. And I love the guy. And I wish him well. And I hope he goes on to make a tremendous amount of money.”

Fox News’ Barnini Chakraborty and John Roberts contributed

to this report.