Kamala Harris adds Clinton campaign vets to DC office

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris has brought a number of former Hillary Clinton campaign veterans on board to work in her Washington, D.C., congressional office, according to its roster.

Harris has garnered media attention in recent weeks fueling speculation that she could be positioning herself to run in the Democratic primary during the 2020 presidential race.

Harris reportedly mingled with former top donors to Hillary Clinton in the Hamptons this past weekend and will head back this upcoming weekend for a private meeting with Harvey Weinstein, a Hollywood liberal and longtime donor to Clinton, and his wife Georgina Chapman. The freshman senator is reported to have a separate dinner planned with Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) and former Attorney General Eric Holder, whose group is working with former President Barack Obama on redistricting efforts.

On Saturday, Harris will attend a reception with major liberal donor Charles E. Phillips, the CEO of Infor, a software company based in New York City.

Harris has also added a number of former Clinton campaign veterans to her D.C. congressional office this year.

Click for more from The Washington Free Beacon.