Democrats struggling to raise money under Trump

The Democratic National Committee raised $5.5 million in June, less than half the $13.5 million accumulated by its Republican counterpart, according to Federal Election Commission data released Friday.

The Democrats' poor fundraising numbers are the latest in a string of weak performances by the party. The DNC has raised $38.1 million in the first six months of 2017 compared to the Republican National Committee's $75.4 million.

The RNC has nearly six times as much cash on hand as of late June. The DNC reported $7.5 million in the bank and the RNC reported $44.7 million.

