Spokesman for Trump's legal team resigns

President Donald Trump listens while having lunch with services members in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

President Donald Trump listens while having lunch with services members in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017.  (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The spokesman for President Trump’s personal legal team resigned Thursday, according to multiple media reports.

Mark Corallo, who had been issuing statements on behalf of Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz, reportedly objected to any public criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller in connection with Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between the Trump administration and Russia, the Washington Examiner reported.

Corallo’s resignation followed a New York Times interview with President Trump, in which Trump said he didn’t want Mueller investigating the Trump family's personal finances, ABC News reported.

In addition, Corallo – who had started the job less than two months ago -- had been complaining that there was “too much fighting all the time” inside the White House, including conflict among the lawyers, Politico reported.

FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, Marc Kasowitz personal attorney of President Donald Trump makes a statement at the National Press Club, following the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey in Washington. President Donald Trump, whose combative instincts are to lash out and not retreat, has given his legal team a clear direction: fight, fight, fight. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Expand / Collapse

In this June 8, 2017, file photo, Marc Kasowitz, personal attorney of President Donald Trump, makes a statement at the National Press Club.  (Associated Press)

Corallo was previously a spokesman for the Justice Department.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Jamie Gorelick, an attorney for Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, was ending her duties in defending Kushner on issues related to various Russia probes.