Maxine Waters' New Hampshire cameo spurs 2020 questions

Her relentless and no-holds-barred attacks on President Trump have cemented Rep. Maxine Waters as a leader of the left's “resistance.” But a planned visit to New Hampshire this weekend has some asking whether a longshot 2020 bid might even be in the cards.

The California Democrat is scheduled to headline the Strafford County Democratic Party’s annual picnic in New Durham on Sunday, according to the party’s website.

The invitation describes Waters as “one of the most powerful women in American politics today.”

It never being too early to discuss the next presidential race, the appearance in the host state of the first-in-the-nation primary set off a round of media chatter.

DEM REPS FILE ARTICLE OF IMPEACHMENT

A local news report on the appearance was plastered on top of The Drudge Report Thursday morning, as an article in The Gateway Pundit asked, "Maxine Waters 2020?"

Waters’ office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment about the presidential chatter.

She'll be joined at the event by Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, D-N.H. According to Grantite State Republicans, the appearance is little more than a boost for a local state Senate candidate.

"It is disappointing that [Democratic candidate] Kevin Cavanaugh invited Maxine Waters to NH to fund raise for him. It simply reconfirms that he is out of touch with the voters of New Hampshire," Jeanie Forrester, New Hampshire GOP chairwoman, told Fox News in an email.

"NH voters are tired of partisanship and Maxine is the epitome of that with her very public comments about opposing President Trump," she added.

Waters, an early adopter in the Trump impeachment push being waged formally by some of her House colleagues, has become one of the more prominent anti-Trump voices in the Democratic Party, a position she relishes.

“They like the way that I don’t camouflage how I feel. They don’t see elected officials act that way,” she admitted in a recent New York Times Magazine interview. “I have been adopted by the millennials, and I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

She also said Trump should have been "convicted" of a crime "numerous" times and again called for impeachment.

Waters' gravitas with the grassroots may garner more invitations but her appearance already is being used by political opponents.

“I am calling on Congresswoman Shea-Porter to definitively refuse to attend the fundraiser with Congresswoman Waters,” Eddie Edwards, a Republican challenging Shea-Porter in the state's First District, said in a July 19 press release.

Edwards is trying to tag Shea-Porter with the vote Waters took against the Veterans Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act in June.

“Furthermore, our congresswoman should take immediate action to publicly ask the county committee to recant their invitation for Waters to speak at an event that will assist in raising funds to benefit Shea-Porter and her campaign."

Whether Waters can turn her stardom into dollars for the Democratic Party remains in question.

Waters’ campaign committee, Citizens for Waters, raised just $12,600 in individual contributions during the April 1-June 30 period, according to her latest Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing.