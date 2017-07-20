Conway: GOP senators 'will be held accountable' for health care votes

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway told Fox News' "Hannity" Wednesday night that Republican senators "would be held accountable" if they voted against repealing ObamaCare.

"Any Republican Senator who votes against a motion to proceed [on repeal] is basically saying, 'we’re proceeding with ObamaCare,'" Conway told host Sean Hannity. "If you don’t like the bill, do what [Texas Sen.] Ted Cruz did ... He offered an amendment. If you don’t like it ... go to the Senate floor and say how to improve it."

Conway spoke to Fox News hours after President Trump told senators to stay in session until an ObamaCare repeal bill is sent to his desk.

"The president’s done his job. He ran successfully on repealing and replacing ObamaCare," she said. "The House bill got passed and he is waiting right behind me, in his office, pen in hand, ready to sign it."

Conway also addressed the controversy over a previously undisclosed conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Germany earlier this month, calling the reaction "over the top."

"Any description of this as an undisclosed, secret, second, furtive meeting is complete nonsense." she said. "This is what leaders do. They talk to each other. They talk to each other in sit downs for two hours and 15 minutes ... And they also talk to each other when their spouses are seated next to the world leaders [at dinner]. So this is just another attempt to bring Russia into the conversation."