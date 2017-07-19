Trump: 'Sessions should have never recused himself' from Russia investigation

President Trump criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation Wednesday and warned special counselor Robert Mueller over alleged conflicts of interest among his staff in a New York Times interview published Wednesday.

Trump slammed Sessions' recusal as "very unfair to the president" and said he would have never appointed Sessions attorney general if he had known he would do so.

"How do you take a job and then recuse yourself?" Trump asked rhetorically. "If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, 'Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.'"

There was no immediate comment from Sessions, who announced March 2 that he would recuse himself from overseeing the FBI's investigation into alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential election campaign. Sessions stepped aside after media reports that he had two conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. and failed to disclose them to Congress during his confirmation process.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is overseeing Mueller's investigation. In his interview, Trump told the Times that he had interviewed Mueller to replace the fired James Comey as FBI Director before Rosenstein appointed him special counsel.

He was up here and he wanted the job,” Trump said of Mueller. "Talk about conflicts. But he was interviewing for the job. There were many other conflicts that I haven’t said, but I will at some point."

According to the Times, the 50-minute interview with Trump took place Wednesday afternoon, following a lunch with Republican senators during which he told them not to go on their August recess until they presented him with a bill repealing ObamaCare

