McCain's cancer diagnosis led senators to pray together, Hoeven says

A group of senators prayed together Wednesday night after learning that Arizona Sen. John McCain had been diagnosed with a brain tumor, according to one of the lawmakers.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said he asked Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who has a master's degree in divinity, to lead the group in prayer.

MCCAIN DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN TUMOR

"It was very emotional," Hoeven added. The group of senators was taking part in an evening meeting to discuss health care.

McCain, 80, was diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week, his office said in a statement Wednesday.

The 80-year-old Republican has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

Doctors say McCain is recovering from his surgery amazingly well and his underlying health is excellent, according to the statement.



