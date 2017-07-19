Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort called to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee



Donald Trump Jr. has been called to testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russia’s attempted meddling in the presidential race, according to an advisory from the committee.

The president’s son has been in the news over his June 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney over possible damaging information on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Democrats have pointed to the meeting to argue collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The Trump campaign has denied the accusation.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who attended the meeting with Trump Jr., is also invited to testify before the committee, according to the advisory.

A news release from the committee said it expects that all witnesses will "comply voluntarily with invitations to testify” but that it will issue subpoenas, if necessary, to Trump Jr. and Manafort.

The July 26 hearing will be about “oversight of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and attempts to influence U.S. elections,” the advisory said.

Fox News is told Manafort received the letter inviting him to testify from Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the committee’s chairman, and is looking it over.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law who now works as a White House adviser, is also expected to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week. Kushner also attended the meeting with Trump Jr. and Manafort.

“Working with and being responsive to the schedules of the committees, we have arranged Mr. Kushner's interview with the Senate for July 24,” Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said Wednesday. “He will continue to cooperate and appreciates the opportunity to assist in putting this matter to rest.”

Fox News’ John Roberts contributed to this report.

