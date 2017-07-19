Clinton even more unpopular after election loss, poll says

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is even more unpopular than she was during the contentious presidential race, according to a new poll.

That bucks the recent trend in American politics where losing presidential candidates see their polling numbers improve when the election is over.

A Bloomberg News national poll released this week shows that just 39 percent of people have a favorable view of Clinton. In June of last year, when Clinton was the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, her favorability was four points higher at 43 percent.

According to the same poll, Clinton is less popular today than her former opponent.

“Over the past quarter century, the favorable ratings of losing presidential candidates generally have increased after the election -- some in the immediate aftermath and others in the months that followed,” polling outfit Gallup noted last month.

Clinton, the former Secretary of State, has remained in the public eye since the election, giving speeches and speaking out against the president on Twitter.

The poll of 1,001 adults in America was conducted July 8-12. It has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

