Charlie Gard amendment passed House committee, awaiting floor vote

The House Appropriations Committee voted Tuesday on an amendment that would give lawful permanent residence to the family of Charlie Gard, the baby with a rare disease living in England whose parents are fighting to get him an experimental treatment in the United States.

The amendment, which was offered by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., was added in the committee’s markup to the Homeland Security spending bill.

The amendment, if passed, would grant Charlie and his parents, Christopher William Gard and Constance Rhoda Keely Yates, permanent resident status to receive medical assistance.

The full Homeland Security spending bill is expected on the House floor for a vote next week.

