McConnell in last-resort bid to repeal ObamaCare, as Trump blasts Congress for bill collapse

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is making a last-resort bid to scrap ObamaCare after bipartisan opposition stalled his latest overhaul bill -- pushing to repeal the 2010 health care law now and fix it later.

“I regret the effort to repeal and immediately replace will not be successful, but that doesn’t mean we should give up,” McConnell said Tuesday on the Senate floor. “... [T]his does not have to be the end of the story.”

The Kentucky Republican’s push follows several GOP senators saying late Monday they would not support a plan he unveiled last week -- after his first plan also lacked enough support to even get a vote.

McConnell says the Senate will “in the coming days” revive a 2015 measure -- passed by the Republican-led Congress but vetoed by then-President Barack Obama -- to repeal ObamaCare with a two-year delay.

He said such an effort will “provide for a stable transition period to a patient-centered health care system that gives Americans access to quality, affordable care.”

The move comes amid intense pressure from President Trump to repeal and replace the health care law. In a tweet Tuesday morning, the president blamed Democrats and some Republicans for the latest collapse, while vowing to press ahead.

"We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!" he said.

Trump also tweeted: “As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!”

After the bill collapsed Monday night, he tweeted that Republicans should repeal ObamaCare now and “start from a clean slate.”

McConnell needs support from 50 of the chamber’s 52 Republican senators to pass such a bill. Early Monday, the bill was formally opposed only by GOP Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine.

However, while Trump was meeting with several Republican senators who supported McConnell’s bill, GOP Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas also announced their opposition, dashing any hopes of passage.

“We were talking about a next step,” Oklahoma GOP Sen. James Lankford, who was at the White House dinner meeting, told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning.

McConnell, lauded for his ability to present only bills that he can pass, would be taking a big risk in a repeal-only effort, though such a move would effectively fulfill Trump and congressional Republicans’ campaign vows to end ObamaCare. The program has seen rising premium costs while offering customers diminishing policy options.

Lankford, like other senators, expressed opposition over McConnell drafting the bill behind closed doors with only a handful of other lawmakers. And he joined in calls for a more open, collaborative process.

“If we can get everybody together at one time, I think we can do this,” he said.

The GOP-led House this spring passed its ObamaCare overhaul bill. No Senate Democrats support Republicans’ repeal-and-replace efforts but have acknowledged problems with ObamaCare and have said they would work in a bipartisan effort to make fixes.

“Rather than repeating the same failed, partisan process yet again, Republicans should start from scratch and work with Democrats on a bill that lowers premiums, provides long term stability to the markets and improves our health care system,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.