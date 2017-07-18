Eighth participant in Trump Tower meeting identified

A previously unknown eighth participant in Donald Trump Jr.’s controversial campaign-season meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya has been identified as Ike Kaveladze, Fox News confirmed Tuesday.

Kaveladze’s attorney, Scott Balber, confirmed his identity.

Balber also told Fox News that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office is now seeking information on Kaveladze.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Mueller’s office declined to comment on the matter.

Kaveladze serves as vice president of commercial real estate company Crocus Group, owned by Russian billionaire Aras Agalarov. Balber also serves as counsel for the tycoon's son, Russian pop singer Emin Agalarov.

DONALD TRUMP JR.'S MEETING WITH RUSSIAN LAWYER: WHAT TO KNOW

Emin also is represented by publicist Rob Goldstone, the contact who originally sought to arrange the controversial June 9, 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Veselnitskaya -- who was thought to have dirt on Hillary Clinton but ended up discussing sanctions. The circumstances surrounding the Trump Tower meeting have since fueled critics who claim the Trump team coordinated with Russia, though President Trump has defended his son's actions.

Kaveladze has dual-citizenship in the United States and Russia. Kaveladze attended Moscow Academy of Finance for his undergraduate degree, and received a Master in Business Administration from the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The number of people known to have attended the meeting grew to eight last week. They included: Donald Trump Jr.; Trump son-in-law and now-senior adviser Jared Kushner; and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort; Goldstone; and Veselnitskaya.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

RUSSIAN LOBBYIST, UNNAMED TRANSLATOR ATTENDED TRUMP TOWER MEETING WITH RUSSIAN LAWYER

Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin confirmed his participation in the meeting on Friday. Akhmetshin told the Associated Press that Trump Jr. asked Veselnitskaya for evidence of illicit money flowing to the Democratic National Committee, but Veselnitskaya said she did not have that information.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Akhmetshin, also a U.S. citizen, reportedly said that “they couldn’t wait for the meeting to end,” referring to Trump Jr., Manafort and Kushner.

RUSSIAN POP SINGER'S ATTORNEY ATTACKS PUBLICIST IN TRUMP JR. EMAIL SAGA

With Kaveladze and Akhmetshin identified, many speculate the other individual served as a translator during the meeting.

Reports suggest Anatoli Samochornov, a former State Department contractor, could be the identity of that other participant. Samochornov is known to be Veselnitskaya’s interpreter, and there are reports that he was in the meeting serving as a translator.

John Roberts joined Fox News Channel (FNC) in January 2011 as a senior national correspondent and is based in the Atlanta bureau.

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

