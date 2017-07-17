'Suspicious vehicle' slams into Capitol Police cruiser

A “suspicious vehicle” rammed into a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser Monday afternoon near the Library of Congress, according to officials.

The incident began when a car being driven erratically came close to hitting the cruiser parked at its post along Independence Avenue. Then, a second vehicle crashed into the cruiser, Fox News was told.

Whether the first car was connected to the incident or if the driver of the second vehicle was distracted remains unclear.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital. The officer in the cruiser sustained minor injuries.