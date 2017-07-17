Rob Goldstone, publicist behind Trump Jr. meeting, reportedly in fear and hiding in plain sight

Flamboyant publicist Rob Goldstone has finally found one kind of notoriety he doesn’t like, after landing in the middle of a mushrooming international controversy involving the Kremlin, the White House and a secret meeting more than a year ago.

Goldstone, a PR man for recording artists who set up the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton, reportedly fears for his own safety. The 57-year-old British flack is globetrotting with his much-younger companion, and posting photos from around the world on social media to “hide in plain sight,” according to reports.

Photos posted online since the trip began last month in London haveshown them in Venice, Croatia, Montenegro and Greece. Goldstone is currently believed to be aboard a ship in the Mediterranean, with his lover and business partner David Wilson.

“If I were him, I'd never go back to New York and I'd certainly never set foot in Russia again.” - Geoff Baker, fellow publicist and friend of Goldstone

He fears that if he turns up dead, it will be no accident, The Express reported, citing a longtime colleague. Goldstone’s strategy, according to Geoff Baker, also a British publicist, is to avoid New York and Russia and let everyone know where he is all the time.

“I believe the reason he's being so blatantly transparent about his whereabouts is that, if anything does happen to him - like a car crash or being stabbed by a poison-tipped umbrella - everyone will know his death was no accident,' Baker told the newspaper.

Baker’s was referring to the infamous 1978 rubout of Georgi Markov, a Bulgarian dissident who was stabbed in the thigh with a poisoned umbrella tip as he waited for a bus in London.

It was unclear who Goldstone thinks could be out to kill him.

Goldstone, founder of Oui 2 Entertainment in New York, emailed Donald Trump Jr. on June 3, 2016, writing, “the Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his (Emin’s) father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some useful documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

A subsequent meeting, only revealed to the public recently, has stoked fresh accusations the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the election.

“If I were him, I'd never go back to New York and I'd certainly never set foot in Russia again,” Baker told The Express. “Knowing him as I do, I think he'll end up back in Britain or, if he feels threatened, he'll ask for protection at the nearest British embassy.”

The website of OUI 2 Entertainment, which according to the company’s website, represents "some of the biggest music brands and entertainment events in the country,” is making no secret of its co-founder’s ties to the Trump Jr. story. The company has posted a link on its Facebook page that leads viewers to a report on Goldstone’s “Pivotal Role in the Donald Trump Jr. Scandal.”

The Facebook page is replete with photos of Goldstone wearing silly hats, traveling, and posing with a variety of seemingly well-connected and attractive acquaintances. According to an acquaintance who spoke with the Daily Beast, Goldstone leads a hard-partying, playboy-type lifestyle.