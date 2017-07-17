Heller's office break-in: Threatening note found inside

A “threatening note” was left at Republican Senator Dean Heller’s office in Las Vegas Sunday after a break-in, police have confirmed to Fox News.

Patrol officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department saw the note left for Sen. Heller next to the door to his office when they responded to a call from a burglar-alarm company just after 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

SEN. DEAN HELLER'S LAS VEGAS OFFICE BROKEN INTO, POLICE SAY

In a statement, the department said that officers took a report for the threatening letter but the content will not be disclosed while the investigation is open.

Sen. Heller’s office also would not comment, citing the pending investigation.

The senator has been thrust into the national spotlight amid the Trump administration’s effort to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Heller was one of a handful of Republicans to announce his opposition to an earlier version of the bill. Proponents of the bill have ramped up pressure to get his support.

Fox News' Andrew Craft contributed to this report.