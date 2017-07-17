Dem rep paid sister's law firm $80,000 from campaign funds this year

Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay (Mo.) has paid a law firm owned by his sister more than $80,000 from his campaign funds so far this year, newly released campaign finance records show.

Clay Jr. For Congress released their second quarter figures late Friday, which shed light on the campaign's financials spanning from April 1 to June 30.

The records show that Clay has continued to disburse tens of thousands to the Law Office of Michelle C. Clay LLC, a Silver-Spring, Md.-based firm that is owned by his sister. The firm is located just outside of Washington, D.C.

Michelle Clay's firm was cut four checks totaling $18,100 from Rep. Clay's campaign committee in the beginning of April for services marked as fundraising, compliance, record keeping, and community organizing. The firm was paid another $18,000 at the beginning of May and pulled in an additional $18,000 during June, according to the filings.

During the first quarter, which spans from Jan. 1 to March 31, Clay's campaign paid $27,000 to his sister's firm. Clay's committee reports spending $115,000 since Jan., which means that the firm has accounted for more than 70 percent of his total campaign expenditures this year.

This is not the first time that the Missouri Democrat has paid his sister from his campaign.

