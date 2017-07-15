Trump touts record stock market numbers amid 'Russian hoax story'

President Trump on Saturday noted a record stock market high amid the “Russian hoax story,” suggesting his administration is helping the U.S. economy despite the Russia meddling-collusion controversy that has slowed his first-year agenda.

“Stock Market hit another all-time high yesterday - despite the Russian hoax story! Also, jobs numbers are starting to look very good!,” Trump tweeted.

The Standard and Poor’s index of 500 large companies with common stock closed Friday at a record high.

The controversy started essentially after Trump was elected in November 2016, amid speculation Russia helped him win the White House. In recent months, the focus has turned to whether Trump’s campaign team colluded with Russian officials.

The issue is the focus on several investigations, including one by the FBI.

In recent days, speculation about collusion heighten amid revelations that Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and others had a meeting in June with a Russian lawyer with possible connections to the Kremlin.

The meeting purportedly included a discussion about possible damaging information from the lawyer about Trump’s Democratic rival in the presidential race, Hillary Clinton.