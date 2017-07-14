Trump: Republican Senators must come through on ObamaCare replacement

President Trump on Friday tweeted encouragement to Republicans on the Hill to "do what is right for the people" and get their "failed ObamaCare replacement approved."

Republican leaders unveiled a new health care bill Thursday in their effort to deliver on seven years of promises to repeal and replace "Obamacare." They immediately lost two key votes, leaving none to spare as the party's own divisions put its top campaign pledge in serious jeopardy.

Trump declared a day earlier that failure would make him "very angry" and that he would blame Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“I will be at my desk, pen in hand!” Trump tweeted while in Paris marking Bastille Day with French President Macron.

The reworked bill McConnell presented to fellow Republicans aims to win conservatives' support by letting insurers sell low-cost, skimpy policies. At the same time, he seeks to placate hesitant moderates by adding billions to combat opioid abuse and help consumers with skyrocketing insurance costs.

Fox News' Sean Hannity took aim Thursday night at Republican senators who expressed skepticism of or opposition to the revised health care measure that would repeal and replace ObamaCare.

"You made us a promise, the American people, for seven years. You guaranteed you’d end ObamaCare," the "Hannity" host said. "You assured all of us you would develop a health care bill that actually worked for the American people. Stop your whining, roll up your sleeves, get to work, put your egos aside, get it done."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Thursday that his focus has always been on lowering premiums. Cruz did not support the previous version of the bill, said Thursday that McConnell incorporated some of his demands, including his Consumer Freedom Amendment and proposal to allow health savings accounts to pay for health care premiums.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY., told "Fox & Friends" Thursday morning that he remains a "no" vote on the Senate health care bill because it will not deliver on his promise to repeal ObamaCare.

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade asked Paul why - if the bill is an improvement on ObamaCare - he won't support it and then seek to make it better in the coming years.

"I don't know that this is better than ObamaCare," he responded, adding that the "fundamental flaw" of the Affordable Care Act would remain in place.