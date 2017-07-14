Hannity to Senate GOP on ObamaCare repeal: 'Get this thing over the finish line'

Fox News' Sean Hannity took aim Thursday night at Republican senators who expressed skepticism of or opposition to the revised health care measure that would repeal and replace ObamaCare.

"You made us a promise, the American people, for seven years. You guaranteed you’d end ObamaCare," the "Hannity" host said. "You assured all of us you would develop a health care bill that actually worked for the American people. Stop your whining, roll up your sleeves, get to work, put your egos aside, get it done."

"You were elected to lead, make tough decisions," Hannity added. "Get this thing over the finish line and do it for the American people ... They didn’t elect you to capitulate and whine and complain and fall down on your face."

In a blistering mini-monologue, Hannity singled out Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Susan Collins of Maine, both of whom had criticized the bill in recent days. Collins went so far as to promise that she would vote against a motion to bring the bill to the Senate floor for debate.

"These are the same pathetic, weak Republicans, spineless Republican senators [who] vowed to completely repeal and replace ObamaCare," Hannity noted. "They said, 'give us the House in 2010,' 'give us the Senate in 2014,' 'give us the presidency in 2016, we’ll get this done.'"

"If you can’t replace it, then do what you said," he added. "Repeal it! You have no excuses left."