Trump: We’ve done more in 5 months than practically any president ever

President Trump on Wednesday appraised his presidency after five months in office and said his administration did more in five months “than practically any president in history.”

Trump made the remarks in an interview with Reuters, Trump reflected on the mood in the White House calling it “fantastic,” pointing to a few of his administration’s accomplishments.

“The stock market has hit a new high. Job numbers are the best they’ve been in 16 years. We have a Supreme Court judge already confirmed. Energy is doing levels that we’ve never done before. Our military is doing well. We’re knocking the hell out of ISIS, which Obama wasn’t. There’s not a thing that we’re not doing well in. The White House is functioning beautifully, despite the hoax made up by the Democrats."

Trump has faced criticism from some supporters after failing to repeal and replace ObamaCare in his first 100 days; North Korea appears to be emboldened and the border wall project has faced funding hurdles.

One of Trump's most notable achievements has been the Senate confirmation of his Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch. The president has also focused much of his attention on immigration policy by defunding sanctuary cities, increasing funding for border security and making progress on his campaign promise of a wall on the southern border.

On Wednesday Trump saw another victory after US-backed troops in Iraq recaptured the city of Mosul from ISIS fighters. The White House called the recovery of Iraq’s second largest city a “milestone.”

An opened-ended cease-fire brokered by the U.S. and Russia also went into effect on Sunday in Southern Syria.

The president tweeted "we negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!"