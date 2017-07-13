Senate health care bill: Republicans release draft of new plan

Senate Republicans released a revised bill to repeal and replace portions of ObamaCare on Thursday, including a provision similar to one sought by Sen. Ted Cruz allowing insurers to offer lower-cost plans.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell still faces the challenge of securing enough votes from conservatives and moderates with differing concerns to push the bill through.

“We need to bring this thing to closure,” Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota said Thursday on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom. “Get it to the finish line. And be able to get something on the president’s desk that will rescue people from a failed ObamaCare system that has markets collapsing and rates going through the roof.”

The primary revisions, according to Republicans, include a provision to allow people to use Health Savings Accounts to pay for premiums; an additional $45 billion for substance abuse treatment to combat the opioid epidemic; the ability for people in the individual market to purchase a lower-premium health insurance plan and an additional $70 billion to encourage state-based reforms.

The new package would keep most of the original bill's Medicaid reductions. But it would retain Obama tax increases on upper-income people, and use the revenue to help some lower earners afford coverage.

Last month, the Senate Republican leadership delayed plans to vote on health care legislation after failing to attract enough votes from inside the GOP caucus. The House passed a health care bill in May.

The revamped provisions of the health care bill was released to rank-and-file members of the Senate in a closed door session Thursday morning.

Under the bill, Obama's penalties on people who don't buy coverage would be eliminated and federal health care subsidies would be less generous.

McConnell hopes to have a vote on the legislation next week. An updated score from the Congressional Budget Office on the legislation is expected in the coming days.

Cruz of Texas, a conservative who did not support the previous version of the bill, said Thursday that McConnell incorporated some of his demands, including his Consumer Freedom Amendment and proposal to allow health savings accounts to pay for healthcare premiums.

“My central focus has always been on lowering premiums,” Cruz told Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Thursday. “I think that's the key to bringing Republicans together, to uniting Republicans and getting this done.”

Cruz’s proposal would let insurers sell plans with minimal coverage, as long as they also sell policies that meet strict coverage requirements set by Obama's 2010 statute. Moderate Republicans have objected to the idea, arguing it would make policies excessively costly for people with serious illnesses because healthy people would flock to the cheaper coverage.

Before he left for his visit to France, President Trump said in a Wednesday television interview that he is anxious for Senate Republicans to come together to pass health care legislation.

“I am sitting in the Oval Office with a pen in hand, waiting for our senators to give it to me,” Trump said in an interview with Pat Robertson for CBN’s "700 Club.”

Trump expressed frustration that Republicans are struggling to pass a bill -- especially since they now have a president willing to sign it. If Republicans don’t pass the legislation, Trump said: “I will be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset.”

Speaking of McConnell, Trump said: "He's got to pull it off. Mitch has to pull it off. He's working very hard. He's got to pull it off."

Efforts have been made to win over conservatives, including lawmakers elected during the Tea Party wave of 2010, who argue the legislation doesn’t go far enough to repeal ObamaCare. But at least one conservative senator said Wednesday he still opposes the legislation.

“I think a large part of the frustration in our caucus is that this bill no longer is repeal,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a Wednesday press conference. “And they’re being asked to vote for something that we never promised. We promised the American voters that we would repeal ObamaCare. But when you’re keeping half the taxes, most of the regulations and creating a brand new insurance bailout superfund -- that to most people just doesn’t sound like repeal.”

Paul said he planned to oppose a procedural vote, known as a motion to proceed, to start debate on the bill. That is problematic for McConnell, as it takes 51 votes to start debate. That means McConnell could only lose one other Republican on this vote and would need Vice President Mike Pence to break a tie.

But Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, another conservative who initially withheld support for the healthcare bill because of concerns it didn’t go far enough, said Thursday he would vote yes on the motion to proceed and open debate of the bill on the floor.

Pence on Thursday was seen on Capitol Hill, where he is working to convince Republicans to vote for the bill.

Meanwhile, a pair of Republican senators, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, released their own alternative propals to repeal ObamaCare on Thursday.

Under the Graham-Cassidy plan, federal dollars spent on Obamacare would be block-granted to states; the individual and employer mandate would be repealed; requirements that health insurers would cover pre-existing conditions would be kept; and the Obamacare medical device tax would be eliminated while other Obamacare taxes would remain.

“Obamacare is going to collapse,” Graham said. “Instead of having a one-size-fits-all solution from Washington, we should return dollars back to the states to address each individual state’s health care needs. Just like no two patients are the same, no two states’ health care needs are the same. A solution that works in California may not work in Virginia.”

