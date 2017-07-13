Health insurers in Montana request premium rate hikes as high as 23%

Health care insurers in Montana have requested premium rate hikes as high as 23 percent for next year, according to the state's insurance commissioner.

The three insurers serving the individual market in Montana are Blue Cross and Blue Shield, PacificSource, and one of the few remaining co-ops created out of Obamacare, Montana Health Co-Op.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which serves about 32,000 customers, is requesting the highest average rate increase of 23.1 percent in the individual market. For their small group plans, they are requesting a rate hike of 6.7 percent.

PacificSource, which serves about 12,000 consumers, is requesting a rate hike of 7.4 percent in the individual market, and the Montana Health Co-Op, which serves 20,000 consumers, is requesting a rate hike of 4 percent.

