2 charged in case of nude images of congressional delegate

Two former staffers for a congressional delegate from the Virgin Islands have been charged in connection with the circulation of nude images and video of her and her spouse.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia says Juan R. McCullum of the District of Columbia was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of cyberstalking. It also says that Dorene Browne-Louis of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been indicted on two counts of obstruction of justice.

The statement Thursday does not give the name of the delegate they worked for, but Del. Stacey Plaskett previously acknowledged that private images of her had been stolen and leaked on the internet.

Plaskett is in her second term in the nonvoting position. A spokesman declined immediate comment.