'Darth Vader' boy from Super Bowl ad lobbies against Senate GOP health bill

There was a disturbance in the Force on Capitol Hill Wednesday as child actor Max Page — who stole America's hearts as a pint-sized Darth Vader in a Volkswagen Super Bowl commercial six years ago — showed up to speak out against Senate Republicans' health care bill.

Max, 12, suffers from a congenital heart defect and has undergone 12 heart surgeries and procedures since he was three months old. He currently wears a pacemaker and has an artificial pulmonary heart valve.

He went to Washington as a representative of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where his mother Jennifer is a trustee. The Page family met with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and called on lawmakers to scrap the GOP's Better Care Reconciliation Act and reach a bipartisan solution on health care reform, as well as preserve Medicaid for children.

Max shot to fame following his appearance in the Volkswagen ad, which aired to an estimated 111 million people during Super Bowl 45 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. Last year, he completed a seven-year run as the character Reed Hellstrom on the CBS soap opera "The Young and the Restless."

Max is a regular on Capitol Hill, as this week marked his sixth visit to support various children's health initiatives since 2011.