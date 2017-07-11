McConnell delays start of August recess

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he is delaying the start of the August recess, a move that comes as lawmakers scramble to produce a new health care overhaul and tackle a host of other legislative priorities.

“In order to provide more time to complete action on important legislative items and process nominees that have been stalled by a lack of cooperation from our friends across the aisle, the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of August,” McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement.