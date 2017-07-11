politics

Expand/Collapse Search

Republicans

McConnell delays start of August recess

Fox News
Health care reporter Jennifer Haberkorn provides insight

 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he is delaying the start of the August recess, a move that comes as lawmakers scramble to produce a new health care overhaul and tackle a host of other legislative priorities.

“In order to provide more time to complete action on important legislative items and process nominees that have been stalled by a lack of cooperation from our friends across the aisle, the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of August,” McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement. 