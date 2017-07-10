Search for new FBI building canceled

The decade-long search for a new FBI headquarters has been canceled by the federal government, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Officials from the General Services Administration (GSA), which oversees federal real estate, said a lack of stable leadership at both agencies could have deterred funding of the search, the paper said.

Both the FBI and GSA are undergoing leadership transitions.

President Trump’s pick for FBI Director, Christopher Wray, has yet to be confirmed, while Trump has not yet nominated anyone to lead the GSA.

The plan, pushed by both the Obama and Trump administrations, was to relocate the FBI to a building in the District of Columbia’s suburbs after trading the J. Edgar Hoover Building – the current ­headquarters – to a real estate developer and using $2 billion in taxpayer funds to cover what was left.

Neither administration was able to convince Congress to approve the plan.

Congressman Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said in a statement the report reveals "insurmountable" conflicts. Connelly represents northern Virginia and surburban Maryland and Virginia were angling for the new headquarters.

"Reports that the federal government is pulling the plug on a new FBI headquarters reveals insurmountable Trump conflicts with GSA, FBI, and Vornado. This is devastating news. Conflicts have consequences."

Vornado Realty Trust, a partial owner with the Trump Organization in two buildings, also is a major investor in a building owned by the family of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Vornado was one of three finalists to build a replacement FBI building.

The plan was originally given $390 million in order to make the move.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.