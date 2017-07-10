At least 80 arrested on Capitol Hill in health care demonstrations: police

At least 80 demonstrators were arrested Monday in House and Senate office buildings on Capitol Hill, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Most reportedly were demonstrating against proposed changes to federal health care law, which includes congressional Republicans’ efforts to make big changes to ObamaCare.

Police officials said those arrested were first told to cease and desist their unlawful demonstration and that those who refused were arrested and charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.”

Officials said 21 adults -- 10 males and 11 females -- were arrested in House office building, and 59 adults -- 22 males and 37 females – were arrested in Senate office buildings.