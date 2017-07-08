Trump says and he and Japan PM Abe talk trade, agree N Korea a 'menace'

President Trump said he and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in their one-on-one meeting in Germany on Saturday agreed that North Korea is a “menace” and that two leaders “made a lot of progress on trade.”

Trump and Abe met in Hamburg, Germany, during the G20 summit, an annual meeting of world leaders that focuses on international trade and finance.

"The prime minister is, I will say this, very, very focused on what is going on with respect to North Korea," Trump said at the end of their closed-door meeting.

Trump is scheduled to participate later today in another so-call “bilateral” meeting, with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which the expected topics also will be trade and North Korea, senior administration officials told Fox News.

Abe through a translator thanked "Donald" for organizing the trilateral summit Thursday with Japan, the United States and South Korea and said the threat from North Korea "has become increasingly severe."

The rogue nation continues to try to develop a nuclear warhead and test missiles that could carry the weapon into other countries including the U.S.

Ave also said he hoped they could "demonstrate robust partnership" in the face of that threat.