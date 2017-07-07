Polish president calls 'FAKE NEWS' on reports his wife snubbed Trump

Call it the snub that wasn’t.

Social media lit up Thursday with a clip showing Poland’s first lady supposedly ignoring President Trump in favor of greeting U.S. first lady Melania when he went in for a handshake during his visit to Warsaw.

&amp;nbsp;

via GIPHY

But Polish President Andrzej Duda took to Twitter to call the reports “FAKE NEWS.”

“Contrary to some surprising reports my wife did shake hands with Mrs. and Mr. Trump @POTUS after a great visit. Let's FIGHT FAKE NEWS,” he tweeted -- a message that surely will delight the U.S. president who has focused intensely on battling media outlets he deems unfair and often uses the ‘fake news’ label.

The clip in question clearly shows Trump extending a hand to Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, who instead shakes hands with Melania Trump. However, the full video shows she shook the U.S. president’s hand immediately afterward.

The Internet couldn’t help itself, however.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza tweeted the clip along with the commentary: “OHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGOD OHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGOD OHMYGODOHMYGODOHMYGOD”

He later acknowledged it wasn’t a total snub and that the Polish first lady shook President Trump’s hand after all.

“I know! It was a funny video of a misunderstanding! Nothing more! The same thing has happened to me a billion times!” he wrote.