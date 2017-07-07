De Blasio jets to Germany to join G-20 protesters, skips police ceremony

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking heat for jetting off to Germany to join G-20 protesters on Thursday, a day after an NYPD cop was assassinated in the Bronx.

De Blasio departed Thursday evening and kept his plans to join protest events in Hamburg relatively quiet until he left. He is expected to attend several events surrounding the G-20 summits in the next two days, de Blasio's press secretary Eric Phillips wrote on Twitter. De Blasio will also be a main speaker at the Saturday demonstration "Hamburg Zeigt Haltung," or "Hamburg Shows Attitude."

The trip will also include a visit with his son, Dante, who is currently in Berlin for a summer internship, The New York Post reported.

MELANIA TRUMP BLOCKED BY G-20 PROTESTERS FROM LEAVING GERMAN GUEST HOUSE

The mayor's abrupt departure for Germany left him skipping a swearing-in ceremony for 524 new NYPD recruits. It also came a day after NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia was shot in the head and killed while sitting in her police vehicle in the Bronx. Though Phillips confirmed on Twitter the mayor made sure the trip would not conflict with the officer's funeral.

Many New Yorkers and politicians slammed the mayor's decision to leave the city. Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, one of de Blasio's Republican opponents in the upcoming mayoral race, blasted his trip with a comic photo.

"While #NYC 's subways crumble, sex crimes increase double digits, litter on streets pile up & the number of street homeless soars... #G20," Malliotakis tweeted Thursday night with a photoshopped image of de Blasio drinking beers and eating bratwurst.

"The photo is funny but the issue is serious. Our mayor is neglecting his basic responsibility of managing the city," Malliotakis told the New York Post.

TRUMP, PUTIN SET FOR FIRST FACE-TO-FACE MEETING DURING G-20 SUMMIT

"As the city mourns, its leader flees," said Ed Mullins, the head of NYPD sergeants union. "And then he wonders why he has a problem with the police. A real leader stays with the city in this time of hardship."

Donald Trump Jr. also called out the mayor for leaving New York City while its "education, infrastructure etc rots under his 'progressive' stewardship!"

De Blasio will travel with three staffers and the cost of the trip will be covered by event organizers, Phillips told The New York Daily News.

Thousands of anti-capitalist protesters clashed with police in Hamburg on Thursday as Trump and other world leaders arrived for the summit. German police said 29 protesters were detained and 111 police officers were wounded, including three officers who were hospitalized. The protests are expected to continue through the weekend.