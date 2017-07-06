Trump travel ban exceptions left in place by Hawaii judge

A federal judge in Hawaii has denied a motion filed to expand the exceptions to President Donald Trump's executive order regarding travel from six majority-Muslim countries.

U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson denied the emergency motion filed Wednesday by the state of Hawaii asking him to clarify what the U.S. Supreme Court meant by "bona fide" relationships in its ruling last month.

Under the travel executive order, which was recently partially reinstated after the Supreme Court ruling, visa applicants from the six countries must prove they have a "bona fide" relationship with someone within the U.S. or an entity in order to be approved for entry.

Watson said the question would be better asked to the Supreme Court, not him.

The Trump administration has said parents, spouses, children and siblings are allowed to enter the U.S., but grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family members would not be allowed in.

Hawaii attorney general Doug Chin had objected to the inclusion of grandparents, aunts and uncles on the Trump administration's list of people barred from entering the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.